Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SBGSY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

