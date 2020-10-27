Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

