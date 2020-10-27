Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

