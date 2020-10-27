Scotiabank Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75. The firm has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

