Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.67.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

