Scotiabank Raises First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$34.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

FN stock opened at C$34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.04. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.38%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

