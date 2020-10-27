Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million to $850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.83 million.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

