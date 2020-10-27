Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

