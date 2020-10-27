Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

