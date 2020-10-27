Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.