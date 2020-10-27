Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,372 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

