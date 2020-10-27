Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,069 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

