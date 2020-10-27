Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $482.43 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

