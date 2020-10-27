Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $525.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.94 and a 200 day moving average of $416.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

