Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after buying an additional 622,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,312,000 after buying an additional 405,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

