Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

