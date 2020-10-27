Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

