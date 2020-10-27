Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.