Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

