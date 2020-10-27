Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

GNR stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

