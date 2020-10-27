Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 716,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Shares of F opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.