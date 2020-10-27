Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

