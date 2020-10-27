Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.98 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.