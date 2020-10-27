Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 196.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.