Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

