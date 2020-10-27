Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

