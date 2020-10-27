Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $167.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

