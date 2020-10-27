Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $452,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $335,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.