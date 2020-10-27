Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. 140166 raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

