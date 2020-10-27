Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

