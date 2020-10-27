Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

