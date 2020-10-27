Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

