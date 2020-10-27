Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

