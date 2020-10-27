Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

