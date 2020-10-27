Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.