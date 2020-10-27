Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

