Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

