Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,235 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Western Union by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

