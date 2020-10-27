Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

