Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.