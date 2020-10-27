Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in WP Carey by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

