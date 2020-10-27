Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

