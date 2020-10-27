Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.