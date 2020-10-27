Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

