Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.