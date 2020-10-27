Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

