Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.