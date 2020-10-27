Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

