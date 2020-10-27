Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

