Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,073 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.